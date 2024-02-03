Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

