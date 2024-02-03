Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 108.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $269.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

