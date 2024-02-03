Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $1,862,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.