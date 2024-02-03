Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

