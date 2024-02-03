Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.