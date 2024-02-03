Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

