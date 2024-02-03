Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 55.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,272,000 after buying an additional 129,339 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of QSR opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

