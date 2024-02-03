Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 373,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

