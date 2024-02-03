Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 24.9% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 127,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 201,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

