Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Trading Up 4.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $69.40. Approximately 26,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 148,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Minerals Technologies

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,080,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 65.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.