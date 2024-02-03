Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

