Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after purchasing an additional 833,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

