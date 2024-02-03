Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $42.01 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

