Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.71 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MKL opened at $1,412.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,421.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,445.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 93.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

