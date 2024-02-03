Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,966 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of WestRock worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

