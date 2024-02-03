Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mogo from C$1.35 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Mogo Price Performance

Mogo Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. Mogo has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$55.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.

