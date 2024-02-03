Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mogo from C$1.35 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOGO
Mogo Price Performance
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mogo
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.