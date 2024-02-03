Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Purchases £23,900 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Martin Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £23,900 ($30,383.93).

Martin Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Martin Davis bought 10,000 shares of Molten Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,324.94).

GROW stock opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.85) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.65. The stock has a market cap of £388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.77 and a beta of 1.24. Molten Ventures Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 730 ($9.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

