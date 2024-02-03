Moonpig Group’s (MOON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 265 ($3.37) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 214 ($2.72).
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
