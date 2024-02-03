Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 1511953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic
Mosaic Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.