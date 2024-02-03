M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTB opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

