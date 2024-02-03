MTM Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $415.32.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.