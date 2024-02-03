MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.25.

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MYR Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $151.34 on Friday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

