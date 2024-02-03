Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 2.3%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.35. 23,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 18,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix accounts for 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 2.65% of Nanobiotix at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

