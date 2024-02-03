Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 151.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

