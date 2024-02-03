Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Nasdaq worth $50,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

