National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 131.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

