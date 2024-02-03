NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 318.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($4.05).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.20) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 220.90 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.32. The company has a market cap of £19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 450.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.80 ($3.94).

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,422.04). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,863.21). 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

