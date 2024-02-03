NB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBBK) Quiet Period To Expire on February 6th

NB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 6th. NB Bancorp had issued 40,997,500 shares in its initial public offering on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $409,975,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NB Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. NB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Muhammad Raza bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NB Bancorp news, Director Muhammad Raza bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,897.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $257,455.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

