Needham & Company LLC Increases Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target to $47.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Surmodics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.09 million, a PE ratio of -264.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

