Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 1,283 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $141.74 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.