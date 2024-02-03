New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
GBR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
