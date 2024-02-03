New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,502,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 13,226,722 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 43,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 216,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

