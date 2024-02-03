New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $158.06 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $158.49. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

