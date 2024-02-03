New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,805 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of PG&E worth $32,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

