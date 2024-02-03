New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

