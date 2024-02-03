New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Weatherford International worth $26,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

