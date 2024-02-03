New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Globe Life worth $30,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,303 shares of company stock worth $8,986,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.