New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.94 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

HRL stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

