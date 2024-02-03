New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.61 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,585 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $32,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

