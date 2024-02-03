New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Ares Management worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ARES opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

