New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.89 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva worth $33,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.01 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.