New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.10 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.77% of Avnet worth $34,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 100.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

