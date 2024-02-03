New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,484 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.56% of Schneider National worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.