New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.45% of MSA Safety worth $27,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSA Safety by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $168.54 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.00.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

