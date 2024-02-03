New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $30,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 331.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $303.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5,059.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.60 and a one year high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

