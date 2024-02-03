New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of NVR worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,319.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,870.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6,350.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,988.99 and a 12 month high of $7,423.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 427.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.