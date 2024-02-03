New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Rollins worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

