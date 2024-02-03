New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $27,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NBIX opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

