New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $32,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.71. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

