New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,952 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

